PNVF officials turn back on Liao

CANDON, Ilocos Sur — It turned from bad to worse for the embattled Philippine National Volleyball Federation (PNVF).

Already in the doghouse following a barrage of suspensions from local agencies and the sport’s continental and world governing bodies, the PNVF imploded with the majority of the federation’s officers expressing their vote of no confidence in current president Tonyboy Liao.

The withdrawal of support, signed by nine officials led by no less than PNVF chairman Dr. Arnel Hajan and vice president Yul Benosa, circulated online on Saturday.

“When trust is lost, leadership loses its mandate,” the letter said.

Other signatories from the 11 officials under Liao’s slate that swept the PNVF elections held last November, were secretary general Otie Camangian, auditor Roger Banzuela, board members Sherwin Maganda, Fr. Victor Calvo Jr., Danilo Cong-o, Socorro Calleja-Uy and Edward Lee.

“We recognize the time, effort, and sacrifices that leadership demands, and we acknowledge every positive contribution that has been made in service of our sport. However, leadership is ultimately measured not only by intentions, but by the trust it inspires, the unity it fosters, and the accountability it upholds. This declaration is made with deep regret and a profound sense of responsibility to the sport we have devoted ourselves to promoting and developing,” it added.

It has been a turbulent past couple of weeks for PNVF after the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) cut its funding due to breach of contractual obligations related to the recent Beach Pro Tour Nuvali and “continuing operational misalignment with the LOC and PSC in the handling and execution of events.”

After a few hours, the Asian Volleyball Confederation debunked the PNVF following its withdrawal of support for AVC president and the federation’s former hear Ramon “Tats” Suzara.

The FIVB also suspended the PNVF in accordance with Article 13.1.1 of the FIVB Disciplinary Regulations before the Philippine Olympic Committee also moved to formally suspend the federations in its upcoming general assembly.

“It is not motivated by personal differences, political interests, or prejudice against any individual. Rather, it arises from our collective concern for the credibility of the Federation, integrity of the processes, transparency to our stakeholders, and most importantly, welfare of our athletes,” the manifesto added.

“Over time, concerns raised by athletes, coaches, and member organizations and their repeated calls for transparency, accountability, good governance, inclusivity, meaningful consultation, and responsive leadership have echoed throughout the Federation, yet many feel that these concerns have not been given the attention they deserve.”

The group expressed concerns for the direction of Liao’s leadership and the federation’s future.

“While the merits of the allegations and issues surrounding these proceedings remain subject to investigation and proper determination by the appropriate authorities, we believe that the seriousness of these circumstances has created a situation where continued leadership by president Liao may undermine public confidence in the Federation’s independence, impartiality, and credibility,” the board wrote.