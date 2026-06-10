Guimaras mangoes eye European market expansion

A total of 200 kilograms of fresh mangoes from Kokomojo Mango Farm in Guimaras will be shipped overseas on June 9, with 50 kilograms each destined for Belgium and the Netherlands, while the remaining 100 kilograms will be sent to Hong Kong.

Although small in volume, the shipments to Belgium and the Netherlands are intended to introduce Guimaras mangoes to prospective importers and industry stakeholders. The trial exports are expected to help assess market interest and build awareness of the Philippines’ premium mango variety among European buyers, with Brussels serving as the point of entry.

The Hong Kong shipment will be distributed to diplomats and invited guests during celebrations of the 127th Philippine Independence Day, providing another opportunity to showcase one of the country’s best-known agricultural products.

The export initiative underscores the government’s efforts to position Philippine produce in higher-value markets through quality assurance and strict compliance with international standards. The mangoes were sourced from the PhilGAP-certified Kokomojo Mango Farm, highlighting the importance of farm certification in gaining access to overseas markets.

The Bureau of Plant Industry provided technical, laboratory and regulatory support for the shipment. The agency assisted growers in implementing good agricultural practices, conducted residue testing to ensure compliance with importing countries’ standards, and facilitated export permits and phytosanitary certification.

Agriculture Secretary Francisco P. Tiu Laurel Jr. said expanding overseas markets is crucial to increasing earnings across the agricultural sector and generating more jobs in rural communities.

“Every new export market we open creates opportunities not only for our farmers but also for workers involved in processing, logistics, packaging, and distribution. Expanding market access allows our producers to secure better prices, increase incomes, and invest in improving productivity, helping drive inclusive growth in rural communities,” Tiu Laurel said.

The shipment forms part of a broader effort to diversify Philippine agricultural exports and strengthen the country’s presence in premium international markets where consumers are willing to pay more for quality, traceability and food safety.