PHLPost, DTI deliver Guimaras mangoes

The partnership aims to promote the province’s agricultural centerpiece while expanding market access for local farmers during the festival, which runs from 15 to 24 May.

State-run postal operator PHLPost said the program allows the agency to leverage its nationwide logistics network to support local agricultural enterprises and make premium Filipino products more accessible to consumers.

Customers looking to purchase the fresh produce can place their orders through the official website, mangoestometro.com. The online ordering platform requires buyers to fill out a delivery form and settle payments digitally via the standardized QR Ph network, with a screenshot of the receipt uploaded as proof of purchase.

The premium mangoes are packed in five-kilogram boxes and priced according to the delivery destination. A box sent to a Metro Manila address costs P1,600, while orders bound for Metro Cebu are priced at P1,500.

PHLPost officials said that deliveries are expected to arrive within three to seven business days, depending on logistics schedules and local operational conditions.