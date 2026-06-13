Guimaras mangoes enter European market check

The shipment arrived in Brussels and will be introduced to buyers and consumers in Belgium, the Netherlands, France and Germany.

Assessing consumer response

While modest in volume, the export serves as a market trial aimed at assessing consumer response and attracting potential importers across Europe, where demand for premium tropical fruits continues to expand.

Agriculture Secretary Francisco P. Tiu Laurel Jr. said access to premium overseas markets is vital in increasing opportunities for local producers.

“Every successful entry into a new market creates more opportunities for Filipino farmers and exporters. Europe is a premium market where quality, food safety, and traceability are highly valued, making it an important growth area for Philippine agricultural exports,” Tiu Laurel said.

Trial shipment

The trial shipment forms part of the government’s strategy to diversify export destinations and strengthen the global presence of Philippine agricultural products amid intensifying competition in international trade.

BPI provided the technical, laboratory and regulatory support needed to meet European import requirements. Its Plant Quarantine Service conducted inspections and issued the phytosanitary certificates required for export clearance.

The initiative also highlights the growing role of Philippine Good Agricultural Practices certification in helping local producers comply with strict international standards on food safety and traceability.