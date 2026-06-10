First Gen rebuts Lopez faction claims

“Note that the premium paid is a standard consideration in M&A transactions and one that is incorporated in the acquisition cost,” FGen said.

“At that point, the projects have successfully passed the development phases of highest risk and entered a relatively stable implementation stage, with construction risk largely remaining.”

FGen also denied allegations from the Lopez majority bloc that the premium had not been disclosed to the stock exchange.

The majority faction, which claims to represent 71 percent of the shares of Lopez Inc., also alleged that Piki Lopez personally financed the hydropower acquisition. FGen dismissed the assertion as “erroneous, malicious, and show[ing] an utter lack of understanding of basic M&A transactions.”