DepEd: P245.819-M needed for quake-hit schools repair, cleanup





Based on DepEd Situation Report No. 7 as of 10 June, the total requirement covers ₱215.698 million for minor repairs of damaged classrooms and ₱30.121 million for clean-up and clearing operations across affected school sites.



The combined figure reflects initial recovery costs for 1,022 public schools reporting classroom and facility damage across 30 divisions in 19 provinces in Regions IX, X, XI, XII, and Caraga.



DepEd data showed a total of 4,622 classrooms affected, including 4,398 classified as minor damage, alongside 1,442 major damaged classrooms, 1,462 totally damaged units, and 146 damaged water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) facilities.



While the ₱215.7-million estimate covers only minor repairs—computed at a standard ₱49,000 per classroom—officials said the figure is expected to increase once major and totally damaged structures are fully assessed.



South Cotabato recorded the highest number of affected schools with 194, followed by North Cotabato (172), Sultan Kudarat (157), Sarangani (120), and Davao Occidental (101).



The earthquake also disrupted classes across the region, with 4,364 classes still suspended while 4,726 classes have resumed, depending on safety clearance of school facilities.



DepEd’s Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Service said initial response funds totaling ₱21.902 million have been released for urgent interventions in selected areas, even as validation and engineering assessments continue on the ground.



Officials said the overall cost of rehabilitation is expected to rise as damage verification progresses, particularly for heavily affected schools still undergoing inspection.