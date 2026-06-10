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Charlie Dizon marks second wedding anniversary with Carlo Aquino

Charlie and Carlo mark two years of love
Charlie and Carlo mark two years of loveCharlie Dizon FB
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Actress Charlie Dizon marked her second wedding anniversary with husband Carlo Aquino by sharing a heartfelt tribute celebrating their journey as a couple.

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In a social media post, Charlie reflected on the love, challenges and milestones they have experienced together, expressing gratitude for Carlo's unwavering support.

"Happy 2nd Anniversary, my love. Thank you for being my constant and for loving me through every season," she wrote.

The actress also acknowledged how both life's blessings and obstacles have strengthened their relationship.

"I'm grateful for every blessing and every challenge that made us stronger and brought us closer," she added.

Looking ahead, Charlie expressed excitement for the years to come, saying, "Here's to more adventures, more laughter, more love and many more years together."

She concluded her message with a simple declaration: "I love you always."

The anniversary post offered fans a glimpse into the couple's enduring relationship as Charlie and Carlo continue to celebrate their marriage and shared journey beyond the entertainment spotlight.

Charlie Dizons post for second year anniv with Carlo Aquino
Charlie Dizons post for second year anniv with Carlo AquinoCharlie Dizon FB
Carlo Aquino and Charlie Dizon
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