InterContinental returns to Manila

The upcoming property will rise within the 240-hectare Bonifacio Global City district in Taguig, a former military base that has evolved into one of Metro Manila’s leading financial and commercial centers. The area hosts major corporate offices, residential towers, and the headquarters of the Philippine Stock Exchange.

Confidence in Manila’s luxury travel market

Vivek Bhalla, managing director for Southeast Asia and Korea of IHG Hotels & Resorts, said the brand’s return reflects both its history in the city and confidence in Manila’s luxury travel market.

“The InterContinental brand has a storied history in Manila, having first opened in the city in 1969 and for 46 years it was a symbol of luxury and a hotel icon,” Bhalla said,

The original Hotel InterContinental Manila in Makati was inaugurated and opened on 11 April 1969. Designed by National Artist Leandro Locsin, it was the first 5-star hotel in Makati and served as a major landmark for 46 years before closing on 31 December 2015.

Wonderful milestone

“Reintroducing InterContinental to Manila is a wonderful milestone, and a perfect fit for the city with strong long-term fundamentals and increasing demand for luxury travel. This signing reinforces our commitment to expanding our Luxury & Lifestyle presence across the Philippines and the wider region,” he added.

The new hotel will be developed in partnership with local firms Keyland Corp., Philippine Realty and Holdings Corp. and Greenhills Properties Inc..

Jose Ma. Montinola, president of Keyland Corp., described the partnership as an important step in bringing the brand back to the capital.

“Partnering with IHG to bring a globally recognized and well-loved brand such as InterContinental to Manila is an exciting new chapter for our partnership,” Montinola said.

Proud to build on the brand’s storied legacy

“We are immensely proud to build on the brand’s storied legacy in Manila and to play an integral role in its return to the capital, delivering a stand-out hotel that honors its past while setting a new benchmark for luxury stays in the city.”

The return of InterContinental also reflects growing investor interest in Manila’s high-end hospitality market as international tourism and business travel continue to expand.

Globally, InterContinental operates more than 240 hotels, making it one of the world’s largest luxury hotel brands.