A Filipina just won Top Chef - and she did it with Filipino food

Moving to the United States at the age of 17 with plans of becoming a teacher, it was Magbitang's love for food that led her to enroll at Le Cordon Bleu. She then found herself working in the kitchens of some of the most respected chefs in LA, which included the likes of Chef Josiah Citrin at Mélisse, Chef Suzanne Goin at A.O.C., renowned Spanish Chef Jose Andrés at The Bazaar, and Top Chef Season 6 winner Michael Voltaggio. Two years ago, she took on the job of executive chef at Canoe House in Waimea, Hawaii.

Top Chef's 23rd season was set in and around the Carolinas, featuring challenges inspired by the cuisine of the South, which includes a barbecue pit challenge, Appalachian cuisine, and fishing. Magbitang first caught the judges attention in the first episode winning the first elimination challenge - centered on the sweet potato - with a dish inspired by the favorite streetside snack, kamote-Q. In another challenge, she won the round with a creative take on lumpia, using cabbage leaves instead of the traditional wrapper.

In the show, Magbitang explained that she was hesitant to prepare Filipino food, as it was not something she cooked professionally in her restaurant. "What if people find what I find delicious yucky?' she shared on the show. However, she also hoped for a chance to further showcase her heritage through the food. And that opportunity came in the Top Chef finale.