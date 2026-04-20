Michelin-approved: Culinary innovators to watch

Whenever we booked flights, confirmed accommodations, finalized visits to expansive museums and historical sites — almost simultaneously in the same breath as the cliché goes — we attempted to reserve a table at Michelin-starred restaurants for memorable meals. Sadly at times, the stars in the heavens were not — I repeat — not aligned.
Luckily, gone are the cross-your-fingers days of the great chase. For the Philippines today — though we have absolutely excellent chefs who have painstakingly trained and deservingly earned the recognition in foreign shores — we now have our own Michelin-starred restos! And let’s not forget the bistros and the number of holes-in-the-walls establishments who have received the Bib Gourmand and Michelin Selected ones, too.
As we did our limited ongoing rounds, we discovered a number of the award-winning kitchens had a factor in common: some of the chefs hailed from the De La Salle-College of Saint Benilde. Let’s meet them.
Chef Quenee Vilar (Celera, one Michelin star)
Generous servings of creativity and motivation are the star ingredients in Chef Quenee Vilar’s success. The Culinary Arts graduate initially became a household name as an active collaborator behind some of the metro’s most beloved dining spots. At present, as the co-owner and executive sous chef of contemporary Asian restaurant Celera, she continues to shine with her inventive interpretations to transform the rich flavors from Japan, China, Singapore, and beyond into umami-rich creations and artful platings.
Chef Carlos Villaflor (Gallery by Chele, one Michelin star and Michelin Green Star)
With valuable experiences from some of the most celebrated restaurants in the world, to include Arzak, Atzurmendi, Mugaritz, and Nerua, chef Carlos Villaflor brings in-depth wisdom and knowledge on choice ingredients and masterful techniques. He delivers diverse gastronomic flavors as co-owner of Gallery by Chele, a restaurant where culinary excellence meets environmental integrity.
Chef Tina Legarda (Kumba, Michelin Bib Gourmand)
Chef Tina Legarda, a Culinary Arts alumna, has further trained under Filipino culinary icons such as chefs Jessie Sincioco and Moreno Mattei. She has indeed come a long way with her very own cult favorite Bamba Bistro and the newly awarded Asian restaurant Kumba. In this street-side dining spot, she continues her passionate mission to warmly welcome patrons with heartfelt dishes inspired by her mother’s recipes, complemented by her well-spent time at restaurants in Singapore.
Chef Kim Yumol (Sarsa, Michelin Bib Gourmand)
As the executive chef of Filipino restaurant Sarsa, chef Kim Yumol teamed up with renowned chef JP Anglo to cater authentic local staples to their die-hard clientele. Recently, the hardworking duo lavishly prepared an exciting cultural exchange with Korean stars — a Philippine reality television show titled Kumusta, wherein they opened a pop-up restaurant in Seoul to introduce Filipino comfort food, namely kare-kare and adobo, among many others.
Chef Eusyll Marie Sio (Pilya's Kitchen, Michelin Bib Gourmand)
Chef Eusyll Marie Sio lends her commitment to culinary consistency and artistry as sous chef of Pilya’s Kitchen, a tiny stall humbly tucked away within The Grid Food Market at the Power Plant Mall in the city of Makati. They specialize in Taiwanese and Sichuan dishes, particularly their scene-stealing signature ribbon-like, hand-pulled biang-biang noodles, plus a selection of small bites of Sichuan chicken and pork and shrimp dumplings. Standouts include scallion pancake wraps and “Mala” fried chicken.
Chef Kel Zaguirre (Locavore, Michelin selected)
His pioneering contribution to modernizing Filipino cuisine has indeed marked chef Kel Zaguirre’s name as one of the country’s culinary personalities to watch. At his casual restaurant Locavore, he successfully introduced a venue wherein local flavors meet French techniques. Beloved Filipino home-style cooking, fan-favorite street food, and respected classic meals all end up with a modern twist. Think sizzling sinigang, oyster sisig, pandesal pudding, and refined banana turon.
Tots Ramirez (El Poco Cantina, Michelin selected)
Richard Ken “Tots” Ramirez is the man behind El Poco Cantina, a modest yet booming Mexican restaurant and the lone recipient of the prestigious Michelin selected distinction in the city of Manila. Equipped with utmost dedication, persistence, and a mouthwatering personal recipe for carnitas, he opened his local birria taqueria just before the pandemic hit. He has continuously served rich Mexican flavors to the university students, food enthusiasts, and loyal locals along the stretch of Taft Avenue.
Chef Valery Anthony (Lusso [Legaspi], Michelin selected)
Chef Valery Anthony trained at the prestigious Italian Culinary Institute for Foreigners in the Piedmont Region and two-Michelin-starred Ristorante Il Piccolo Principe in Viareggo. Today, as a promising talent in the ever-changing dining scene, she continues to champion creative innovations as the research and development and technical head chef of European restaurant Lusso.
Chef Raphael Dimarucut (Metiz Restaurant, Michelin selected)
Metiz is a popular contemporary Filipino dining spot in Makati. Within the team of bright talents behind its gastronomic offerings rooted in heritage and tradition is sous chef Raphael Dimarucut. After extensive trainings from the much-admired Italian Food Style Education in Turin, he seriously practices precision and evolving innovations in his laudable role to introduce the rich tapestry of Philippine flavors to the world.
Chef Mark Advincula (Steak & Frice, Michelin selected)
Chef Mark Advincula is a storied veteran of several hotels and restaurants around the metro, to include Melo’s and Sage steak restaurant at the Makati Shangri-La Hotel. He brings with him his honed grill expertise to Steak & Frice as head chef and kitchen manager. Under his able leadership, the steakhouse presents pure indulgence with selections from US ribeye and Angus beef to an array of prized Wagyu cuts from Japan, Australia, and the US.
Jonathan-Pierre Migñé (Blackbird, People’s Palace and Sala, Michelin selected)
Jonathan-Pierre Migné is outstanding proof that establishing strong fundamentals builds the foundation of a successful career. He boosted his knowledge with a master’s degree in International Hotel Management and Business Administration from the esteemed Vatel International Business School in France. He presently heads the food and beverage programs of some of the most notable restaurants in Metro Manila — Blackbird, People’s Palace Thai, and Sala, all of which were recognized.
Chef Miguel Sanchez (Osteria Antica, Michelin selected)
Wildflour Hospitality Group’s Osteria Antica has likewise earned the coveted award. Behind the scenes is executive sous chef Miguel Sanchez who creatively showcases a harmonious blend of classical technique and creative innovation to push the Italian restaurant’s vision to deliver without fail fresh yet satisfying twists on familiar time-honored offers.