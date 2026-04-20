Michelin-approved: Culinary innovators to watch

Whenever we booked flights, confirmed accommodations, finalized visits to expansive museums and historical sites — almost simultaneously in the same breath as the cliché goes — we attempted to reserve a table at Michelin-starred restaurants for memorable meals. Sadly at times, the stars in the heavens were not — I repeat — not aligned.

Luckily, gone are the cross-your-fingers days of the great chase. For the Philippines today — though we have absolutely excellent chefs who have painstakingly trained and deservingly earned the recognition in foreign shores — we now have our own Michelin-starred restos! And let’s not forget the bistros and the number of holes-in-the-walls establishments who have received the Bib Gourmand and Michelin Selected ones, too.