‘whisk takers’: young chefs serve bold filipino flavors

Young chefs recently stepped beyond the classroom and into the realities of the food industry through a hands-on culinary training program designed to prepare them for the fast-changing world of hospitality and food service.

More than 30 Culinary Arts Management students from the Benilde School of Hotel, Restaurant, and Institution Management (SHRIM) took part in this year’s Young Culinary Talents (YOCUTA) Program, a long-running collaboration between the food and beverage giant and the college aimed at helping aspiring chefs sharpen both their technical skills and industry knowledge.