‘whisk takers’: young chefs serve bold filipino flavors

Young chefs recently stepped beyond the classroom and into the realities of the food industry through a hands-on culinary training program designed to prepare them for the fast-changing world of hospitality and food service.
More than 30 Culinary Arts Management students from the Benilde School of Hotel, Restaurant, and Institution Management (SHRIM) took part in this year’s Young Culinary Talents (YOCUTA) Program, a long-running collaboration between the food and beverage giant and the college aimed at helping aspiring chefs sharpen both their technical skills and industry knowledge.
The program opened with a series of talks that tackled topics beyond cooking itself. Registered nutritionist-dietitian Debbie Fajarda discussed health and wellness, while sustainability executive Miggo Bautista introduced students to environmentally conscious kitchen practices increasingly becoming essential in modern culinary spaces.
Corporate chef Regina “Ajie” Acorda-Mendoza also shared insights on surviving the pressures of professional kitchens, discussing emerging food trends and the role of culinary innovation in today’s dining landscape.
The highlight of the program came during a team cook-off challenge held inside the school’s culinary laboratories. Divided into five groups, students were tasked with creating elevated Filipino menus featuring a main dish, dessert, and beverage using Nestlé Professional products.
Among the standout teams was Team Kusina Alkimiya, which received the Green Spoon Award for promoting sustainability in its culinary process.
Their signature dish, Apoy, featured grilled pork belly paired with pork intestine braised in sinigang powder and liquid seasoning, served with pickled atchara, crispy pig’s ear, taro chips, and onion pilaf. For dessert, the team presented Éclair sa Halo, a halo-halo-inspired pastry filled with ube and leche flan custard and topped with macapuno, gulaman, red beans, and cornflakes. They also served Silab, a tea-based drink infused with lemongrass, ginger, and sinigang mix syrup for a blend of salty, sour and spicy flavors.