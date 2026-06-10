14-year-old PWD dies after alleged beating by six minors in Parañaque





After the exchange, the victim climbed a footbridge where he was allegedly attacked and repeatedly beaten.



The teenager managed to flee but was already vomiting blood when he was later assisted and rushed to a hospital.



He died from severe head injuries, according to investigators.



Six minors were later arrested in follow-up police operations. They were turned over to the local social welfare authorities, in line with protocols for children in conflict with the law, while complaints for murder are being readied against them.



Authorities have withheld the identities of those involved due to their ages.



Police said it is coordinating with social welfare agencies as the case undergoes inquest proceedings and further investigation.



Meanwhile, the victim’s family has called for justice, describing the teenager as kind and with no known conflicts prior to the incident.



Investigators are still determining the sequence of events that led to the fatal assault.