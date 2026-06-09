Vanessa Pulgarin and Nawat Itsaragrisil Receive Warm Philippine Welcome

The Philippines rolled out the red carpet for reigning Miss Grand International All Stars 2026 winner Vanessa Pulgarin as she arrived in Manila alongside Miss Grand International founder Nawat Itsaragrisil.

The Colombian beauty queen and the pageant chief were greeted by eager supporters ahead of their highly anticipated activities in the country, including the Grand Media Conference for Reina Filipinas set for tomorrow.

Their arrival marks another exciting moment for Filipino pageant fans as the MGI royalty brings the Grand spirit to the Philippines.