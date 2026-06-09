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Unstoppable Eala sweeps Zhang

Unstoppable Eala sweeps Zhang
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Alex Eala continued her winning ways, sweeping world No. 64 Zhang Shuai of China, 6-3, 6-3, in the Round of 32 at the Queen’s Club Championships in London on Tuesday.

The 21-year-old Eala is currently on a six-match winning streak, coming off a successful title run at the Birmingham Classic last Sunday.

Eala, a Rafael Nadal Academy graduate, will face Iva Jovic of the United States in the Round of 16 on Wednesday. The Filipina ace hopes to avenge her 4-6, 2-6 loss to the American at the French Open last May.

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