Unstoppable Eala sweeps Zhang

Alex Eala continued her winning ways, sweeping world No. 64 Zhang Shuai of China, 6-3, 6-3, in the Round of 32 at the Queen’s Club Championships in London on Tuesday.

The 21-year-old Eala is currently on a six-match winning streak, coming off a successful title run at the Birmingham Classic last Sunday.

Eala, a Rafael Nadal Academy graduate, will face Iva Jovic of the United States in the Round of 16 on Wednesday. The Filipina ace hopes to avenge her 4-6, 2-6 loss to the American at the French Open last May.