Serena set for Queen’s Club return

LONDON, United Kingdom (AFP) — Serena Williams will take part in her first professional tennis match in nearly four years on Tuesday after organizers confirmed the order of play at London’s Queen’s Club.

Granted a wildcard into the women’s doubles of the WTA tournament, Williams and Canadian teenager Victoria Mboko will face third seeds Erin Routliffe and Nicole Melichar-Martinez in the grass-court event, a warm-up for Wimbledon.

Williams is one of tennis’ all-time greats with 23 Grand Slam singles titles to her credit.

The 44-year-old American last played at the 2022 US Open when she said she was “evolving away from tennis.”