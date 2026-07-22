The Philippine Army and the Australian Army have officially begun Exercise Carabaroo 2026 in Queensland, Australia, marking the start of the Philippine Army's largest overseas military training exercise this year.
Field training exercises commenced on 21 July at the Townsville Field Training Area (TFTA), with the drills hosted by the Australian Army's 1st Brigade as part of the broader Exercise Predator's Run 2026, which also includes the US Marines.
The Philippine Army's 1st Brigade Combat Team, its premier combined arms unit, is training alongside Australian and US forces under a unified command structure to conduct complex force-on-force operations culminating in a defensive live-fire exercise.
Exercise Carabaroo combines the words Carabao and Kangaroo, symbolizing the strength, resilience, and agility shared by the Philippines and Australia.
The Philippine Army said the exercise highlights its commitment to enhancing interoperability, strengthening defense cooperation, and deepening its long-standing security partnership with the Australian Army and coalition forces.