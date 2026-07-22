The Philippine Army and the Australian Army have officially begun Exercise Carabaroo 2026 in Queensland, Australia, marking the start of the Philippine Army's largest overseas military training exercise this year.

Field training exercises commenced on 21 July at the Townsville Field Training Area (TFTA), with the drills hosted by the Australian Army's 1st Brigade as part of the broader Exercise Predator's Run 2026, which also includes the US Marines.