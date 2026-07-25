BAGUIO CITY — Baguio residents are being advised by the Baguio City Police Office (BCPO) to remain vigilant against a rising scam known as QR code phishing, or "quishing".
Authorities note that this fraudulent scheme involves the use of fake or altered QR codes designed to deceive individuals and steal their money or personal information.
To prevent falling victim to this scam, the police advise residents to practice simple safety measures during their daily activities. When making digital payments, customers must always verify that the recipient's name displayed on their device matches the actual name of the store or merchant before confirming the transfer.
If there are any discrepancies or suspicious details, the transaction should be canceled immediately and reported to the establishment's staff.
The police also caution against hastily scanning QR codes that offer free public Wi-Fi. Residents are advised to consult the staff or management first to confirm that the QR code is the official network access point provided by the establishment. The public is reminded to be wary of unsolicited messages that require scanning a QR code for package deliveries, account verification, or similar transactions.
Authorities strongly emphasize that individuals should never share their one-time passwords, personal identification numbers, account passwords, or any other sensitive data through these unverified links. BCPO is urging everyone to think carefully before scanning any code and to stay observant to collectively combat "quishing" and ensure the digital safety of the community.