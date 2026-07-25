BAGUIO CITY — Baguio residents are being advised by the Baguio City Police Office (BCPO) to remain vigilant against a rising scam known as QR code phishing, or "quishing".

Authorities note that this fraudulent scheme involves the use of fake or altered QR codes designed to deceive individuals and steal their money or personal information.

To prevent falling victim to this scam, the police advise residents to practice simple safety measures during their daily activities. When making digital payments, customers must always verify that the recipient's name displayed on their device matches the actual name of the store or merchant before confirming the transfer.