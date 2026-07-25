MANILA — Marking 70 years of diplomatic relations, the Japanese Embassy on Saturday sent off more than 120 Filipinos bound for Japan under Tokyo-funded exchange and scholarship programs, highlighting deepening people-to-people ties between the two countries.
Japanese Ambassador Endo Kazuya led the Fellowship Reception for outgoing and returning participants of the Japan Exchange and Teaching (JET) Programme and the Project for Human Resource Development Scholarship (JDS) at De La Salle University Manila.
This year's delegation includes 106 JET Assistant Language Teachers (ALTs), two JET Coordinators for International Relations (CIRs), and 20 JDS scholars, who make up the 24th batch of JDS Fellows.
The JET Programme is a cultural exchange initiative that allows participants to work as assistant language teachers in Japanese schools or as coordinators for international relations in local governments. Participants initially serve under a one-year contract that may be renewed annually for up to five years.
Meanwhile, the JDS program is a Japanese Official Development Assistance scholarship that enables young Filipino government professionals to pursue master's and doctoral degrees at Japanese universities.
Endo said the JDS program is designed not only to help develop the Philippines' human resources but also to cultivate future leaders who will strengthen ties between the two countries.
"I think the Japanese universities can offer a lot of unique courses for the Philippine government officials to study. [I] think [t]he Philippine government officials can also learn from the experiences that the Japanese government has had in the past," Endo told the DAILY TRIBUNE.
He noted that the Philippines and Japan face many common challenges, making academic and professional exchanges beneficial to both countries.
“We are also facing a lot of shared issues, challenges, and that's, I think, going to be a mutual learning process.”
The ambassador also noted the growing popularity of the JET Programme among Filipinos, with thousands of applicants competing each year for a limited number of slots as assistant language teachers and coordinators for international relations.
Fujisawa Yusuke, executive deputy director of J.CLAIR Singapore, encouraged the outgoing participants to embrace the experience with an open mind.
“I hope you will stay connected with Japan and to serve as bridges between our two countries by sharing your experiences with the next generation of participants,” he said.
While Japan continues to evaluate the resources needed to sustain the programs, Endo emphasized that the country remains eager to welcome more Filipino participants through the JET program.
Before concluding the ceremony, Endo reminded participants to prepare for Japan's extreme summer heat.
“Please be aware of your health and [adapt] to the new environment in a nice, comfortable way. Allow me to conclude by wishing participants a safe trip as they embark on their journeys. I hope that Japan becomes far more than a place on the map,” Endo concluded.
The Filipino participants are scheduled to depart for Japan on Sunday, 26 July, before proceeding to their respective host cities.