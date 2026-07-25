This year's delegation includes 106 JET Assistant Language Teachers (ALTs), two JET Coordinators for International Relations (CIRs), and 20 JDS scholars, who make up the 24th batch of JDS Fellows.

The JET Programme is a cultural exchange initiative that allows participants to work as assistant language teachers in Japanese schools or as coordinators for international relations in local governments. Participants initially serve under a one-year contract that may be renewed annually for up to five years.

Meanwhile, the JDS program is a Japanese Official Development Assistance scholarship that enables young Filipino government professionals to pursue master's and doctoral degrees at Japanese universities.

Endo said the JDS program is designed not only to help develop the Philippines' human resources but also to cultivate future leaders who will strengthen ties between the two countries.

"I think the Japanese universities can offer a lot of unique courses for the Philippine government officials to study. [I] think [t]he Philippine government officials can also learn from the experiences that the Japanese government has had in the past," Endo told the DAILY TRIBUNE.

He noted that the Philippines and Japan face many common challenges, making academic and professional exchanges beneficial to both countries.

“We are also facing a lot of shared issues, challenges, and that's, I think, going to be a mutual learning process.”

The ambassador also noted the growing popularity of the JET Programme among Filipinos, with thousands of applicants competing each year for a limited number of slots as assistant language teachers and coordinators for international relations.