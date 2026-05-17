'Michael' moonwalks back to top of N. America box office

Overall, "Michael" has raked in a massive $703.8 million at the global box office.

Holding its own at number two was "The Devil Wears Prada," which earned $18 million in US and Canadian theaters.

The hotly anticipated Disney/20th Century film sequel to the 2006 smash hit about the cutthroat world of high fashion -- starring Anne Hathaway, Meryl Streep, Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci -- has raked in about $175.9 million domestically.

Debuting in third place was horror flick "Obsession" from Focus Features, which earned $16.1 million.

The low-budget film stars Michael Johnston and Inde Navarrette as a man who makes a sinister bargain to win the affections of the woman he admires -- and must bear the consequences.

"Another weekend, another well-made, low-budget horror film over-performing at the box office. This opening is excellent," said analyst David A. Gross of Franchise Entertainment Research, saying it only cost an estimated $750,000 to make.

"Mortal Kombat II," a Warner Bros sequel based on the popular martial arts fantasy video game, dropped to fourth place at $13.4 million.

And "The Sheep Detectives," a family-friendly mystery film from Amazon MGM, finished in fifth place at $9.3 million.

The film stars Hugh Jackman as a shepherd who reads mysteries to his flock in an English village. When he is found dead, the sheep (voiced by Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Patrick Stewart, among others) band together to solve the crime.

Rounding out the top 10:

"The Super Mario Galaxy Movie" ($4.5 million)

"Project Hail Mary" ($3.9 million)

"Top Gun: 40th Anniversary" re-release ($3.1 million)

"In the Grey" ($3 million)

"Is God Is" ($2.2 million)