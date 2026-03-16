SBMA, BJMP partner to nurture 100 mangrove seedlings in Subic Freeport

Subic Bay Freeport – The Subic Bay Metropolitan Authority (SBMA) and the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP) entered into a partnership that will ensure the growth of 100 mangrove propagules inside this Freeport.
SBMA Chairman and Administrator Eduardo Jose L. Aliño and BJMP Regional Office 3 (BJMPRO3) Regional Director Jail Chief Superintendent (JCSupt) Paulino H. Moreno Jr. signed the Adopt-A-Mangrove Program Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) at the Boardroom of the Administration Building in this Freeport on 12 March 2026.
According to Aliño, the SBMA will designate an area within the mangrove forest of the SBFZ that will be adopted by the BJMPRO3, and provide mangrove seedlings from the agency’s Mangrove Nursery. He added that the SBMA will monitor and evaluate the adopted area annually.
“The agreement aims to develop around 400 square meters of mangrove area inside the Subic Bay Freeport. And after completing the program, the SBMA will award the BJMPRO3 with a Certificate of Completion at the end of three years and upon turn over to the SBMA of the area,” he said.
JCSupt Moreno said that the BJMPRO3 assured that they will plant at least 100 seedlings, and ensure the survival of the planted mangrove propagules at the SBMA’s designated area.
He added that the BJMPRO3 will also conduct cleanup activities, provide adequate manpower, and turn over the area to the SBMA back after three years.
SBMA’s Ecology Center OIC Rossell L. Abuyo and BJMPPO Zambales Provincial Jail Administrator JSupt. Ferdinand G. Malabo witnessed the signing of the MOA along with other officials from the SBMA and BJMP.
Subic Bay Freeport Zone hosts approximately 61 to 65 hectares of protected mangrove forests, primarily located in areas like Triboa Bay, Binictican, and Malawaan.
These areas serve as crucial coastal protection, wildlife habitats, and ecotourism sites, with ongoing conservation efforts such as tree planting and rehabilitation conducted by the SBMA Ecology Center and partners.