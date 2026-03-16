SBMA, BJMP partner to nurture 100 mangrove seedlings in Subic Freeport

JCSupt Moreno said that the BJMPRO3 assured that they will plant at least 100 seedlings, and ensure the survival of the planted mangrove propagules at the SBMA’s designated area.

He added that the BJMPRO3 will also conduct cleanup activities, provide adequate manpower, and turn over the area to the SBMA back after three years.

SBMA’s Ecology Center OIC Rossell L. Abuyo and BJMPPO Zambales Provincial Jail Administrator JSupt. Ferdinand G. Malabo witnessed the signing of the MOA along with other officials from the SBMA and BJMP.

Subic Bay Freeport Zone hosts approximately 61 to 65 hectares of protected mangrove forests, primarily located in areas like Triboa Bay, Binictican, and Malawaan.

These areas serve as crucial coastal protection, wildlife habitats, and ecotourism sites, with ongoing conservation efforts such as tree planting and rehabilitation conducted by the SBMA Ecology Center and partners.