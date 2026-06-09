Sandiganbayan clears ex-PRA chief in graft case

In a decision penned by Justice Karl Miranda, the anti-graft court's Third Division said Agra's signature appeared on the documents only as a witness and that prosecutors failed to establish he directed subordinates to execute the agreements. The court added that Agra's position as PRA board chairman did not automatically make him criminally liable, although it noted he could have sought a definitive judicial resolution on the dispute involving Cavitex Holdings Inc.'s claimed right of first refusal.

The court found that evidence instead pointed to PRA General Manager Atty. Janilo Rubiato as the official who executed the three MOAs. With the dismissal of the case, the Sandiganbayan lifted Agra's Hold Departure Order and ordered the return of his P90,000 bail.