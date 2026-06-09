Sandigan seeks DPWH audit logs

A witness in the malversation trial of former senator Ramon “Bong” Revilla Jr. and his co-accused was ordered by the Sandiganbayan Third Division to produce audit logs of project monitoring records for the P92.8-million alleged “ghost” flood control project in Pandi, Bulacan.

Testifying for the prosecution, Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) Information Management Service Director Rhalf Cawaling told the court the agency’s system keeps records of individuals who enter specific projects into its database.

Cawaling explained that the system also tracks any modifications made to previously uploaded information.

He said these records are stored under the Project and Contract Management Application (PCMA), a system that can only be updated by the designated project engineer.

The DPWH official assured the court he would provide copies of any available audit logs related to the case.

The trial is scheduled to resume on Wednesday, 10 June, with DPWH supply officer Jaynevive Ortiz Luis expected to take the witness stand.

During Tuesday’s hearing, the lawyers for former DPWH engineers Brice Hernandez and Jaypee Mendoza informed the court their clients had waived their appearance for the next hearing.