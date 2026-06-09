Anti-graft court orders witness to bring audit logs linked to Pandi ghost project

Called to testify as part of the prosecution’s panel of witnesses, Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) Information Management Service Director Rhalf Cawaling stated that their system had records of who inputs specific projects into their database.

Cawaling explained that the process also accounted for individuals that modify previously logged information.

Such data was said to be placed under the Project and Contract Management Application (PCMA), a system that the witness said could only be updated by the Project Engineer.

The DPWH official swore to the judges presiding over the trial to furnish a copy of any audit logs related to the case if it were available.

In the following trial on the case set for Wednesday, 10 June, Jaynevive Ortiz Luis, a supply officer for the public works agency, is set to present her testimony before the anti-graft court.

During the hearing on Tuesday, 9 June, the counsel of former DPWH Engineers Brice Hernandez and Jaypee Mendoza informed the court that their clients opted to waive their appearance for the upcoming session.