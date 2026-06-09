Pride in purpose: LGBT Pilipinas Laoag City celebrates unity, leadership, and a shared vision for the future

More than a celebration of Pride, the 2026 General Assembly and Pride Ball of LGBT Pilipinas Laoag City, Ilocos Norte became a powerful reminder of the strength, resilience, and unity that continue to define the local LGBTQIA+ community.
Bringing together members, allies, partners, and supporters, the gathering served as an evening of reflection, gratitude, and renewed commitment to building a more inclusive and empowered future. It was a moment to honor achievements, recognize the contributions of dedicated individuals, and chart the path forward for the organization and the community it serves.
One of the most significant moments of the event was the final Presidential Address of Atty. John Kristopher Guerrero. Reflecting on his tenure, Guerrero highlighted the milestones achieved through collective effort and thanked the members, officers, partners, and allies who stood alongside the organization in advancing the causes of equality, empowerment, and service.
The General Assembly also demonstrated the organization’s commitment to responsible growth and sustainability. Members approved the lifting of the suspension on membership dues, a move aimed at strengthening programs and services that provide support during times of need, including hospitalization assistance, emergency aid, death benefits, and other welfare initiatives.
As the organization prepares for a new chapter, aspiring officers and candidates for the upcoming elections presented their platforms and plans, offering fresh ideas and a shared vision for continued progress. Their participation underscored the importance of leadership, representation, and active community involvement in shaping the future of LGBT Pilipinas Laoag City.
Excitement also filled the venue as members were introduced to upcoming Pride Month activities, including the Pride Volleyball Competition in partnership with SM City Laoag and the Pride Run in collaboration with the City Government of Laoag. These events aim to strengthen bonds within the community while promoting health, visibility, inclusivity, and pride.
The evening also paid tribute to the organization’s outstanding members, whose dedication and volunteerism have helped transform ideas into meaningful programs and lasting impact. Benefactors, partners, and allies were likewise recognized for their unwavering support, proving that progress is achieved not by individuals alone, but by communities working together toward a common goal.
As the celebration came to a close, one message resonated throughout the gathering: Pride is more than a celebration—it is a commitment to continue uplifting one another, breaking barriers, and creating a future where every person is seen, valued, respected, and empowered.
United by purpose and inspired by hope, LGBT Pilipinas Laoag City moves forward with confidence, carrying the spirit of Pride beyond a single month and into the work of building a stronger and more inclusive community for all.