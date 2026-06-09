Pride in purpose: LGBT Pilipinas Laoag City celebrates unity, leadership, and a shared vision for the future

The General Assembly also demonstrated the organization’s commitment to responsible growth and sustainability. Members approved the lifting of the suspension on membership dues, a move aimed at strengthening programs and services that provide support during times of need, including hospitalization assistance, emergency aid, death benefits, and other welfare initiatives.

As the organization prepares for a new chapter, aspiring officers and candidates for the upcoming elections presented their platforms and plans, offering fresh ideas and a shared vision for continued progress. Their participation underscored the importance of leadership, representation, and active community involvement in shaping the future of LGBT Pilipinas Laoag City.

Excitement also filled the venue as members were introduced to upcoming Pride Month activities, including the Pride Volleyball Competition in partnership with SM City Laoag and the Pride Run in collaboration with the City Government of Laoag. These events aim to strengthen bonds within the community while promoting health, visibility, inclusivity, and pride.

The evening also paid tribute to the organization’s outstanding members, whose dedication and volunteerism have helped transform ideas into meaningful programs and lasting impact. Benefactors, partners, and allies were likewise recognized for their unwavering support, proving that progress is achieved not by individuals alone, but by communities working together toward a common goal.

As the celebration came to a close, one message resonated throughout the gathering: Pride is more than a celebration—it is a commitment to continue uplifting one another, breaking barriers, and creating a future where every person is seen, valued, respected, and empowered.

United by purpose and inspired by hope, LGBT Pilipinas Laoag City moves forward with confidence, carrying the spirit of Pride beyond a single month and into the work of building a stronger and more inclusive community for all.