PNP, Meralco crack whip vs illegal power connections

The agreement updates and reinforces an earlier accord signed in December 2024, following a review ordered by police leadership to address persistent cases of meter tampering and infrastructure theft.

“The renewed agreement between the PNP and Meralco is driven by the need to address the rising incidents of electricity theft and the pilferage of power distribution materials, which directly affect public safety, economic stability, and service reliability,” Nartatez said.

The partnership focuses on coordinating information sharing and launching joint crackdowns to strictly enforce Republic Act 7832, also known as the Anti-Electricity and Electric Transmission Lines/Materials Pilferage Act of 1994.

Both institutions cited that illegal tapping and equipment theft consistently undermine critical infrastructure and disrupt power reliability in urban communities.

Nartatez said he has instructed all regional and provincial police offices to work closely with local Meralco field units to track down violators.

“We have directed all regional and provincial offices to closely coordinate with Meralco field units, intensify case build-up against offenders, and immediately act on reports involving tampering, illegal connections, and stolen electrical materials,” Nartatez said.