PNP, Meralco tighten crackdown on electricity theft

A Memorandum of Understanding was signed at the PNP Star Officers' Lounge in Camp Crame on 8 June to bolster joint efforts against the theft and pilferage of electricity distribution facilities and materials.

The agreement was signed by PNP Chief Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr., acting Directorate for Investigation and Detective Management Director Brig. Gen. Matthew Baccay, Meralco Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Ronnie Aperocho, and First Vice President and Head of Facilities Safety and Security Management Jerry Lao.

"The renewed agreement between the PNP and Meralco is driven by the need to address the rising incidents of electricity theft and the pilferage of power distribution materials, which directly affect public safety, economic stability, and service reliability," Nartatez said.

The pact reinforces coordination, intelligence sharing and joint law enforcement operations in enforcing Republic Act No. 7832, or the Anti-Electricity and Electric Transmission Lines/Materials Pilferage Act of 1994. It also updates an earlier agreement signed in December 2024 after a review ordered by PNP leadership.

Authorities said the enhanced partnership is intended to address persistent cases of illegal power connections, meter tampering and the theft of electrical materials that undermine critical infrastructure and disrupt essential services.

"We have directed all regional and provincial offices to closely coordinate with Meralco field units, intensify case build-up against offenders, and immediately act on reports involving tampering, illegal connections, and stolen electrical materials. This is part of our commitment to protect critical infrastructure and maintain uninterrupted essential services for the public," Nartatez said.