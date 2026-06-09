Palace trashes ex-bodyguards' affidavits as 'garbage'

Palace Press Officer Undersecretary Claire Castro made the remark even as some senators allied with the Alan Peter Cayetano bloc, including Sen. Robin Padilla, described the 18 men as heroes.

"Basura. Tutal sabi naman nila, sila ay naghahakot ng basura! So, itong mga klase na mga statements na ito na pinuna rin na bakit ang abogado ang nagsasalita at hindi iyong 18 kargador or 18 maleta boys, hindi po ito tatayo sa korte," Castro said during a Palace briefing.

Castro pointed to inconsistencies in the affidavits, including the removal of Sen. Loren Legarda's name from the list of alleged recipients of cash-filled luggage due to an admitted error and the inclusion of Mamamayang Liberal Rep. Leila de Lima, who was not yet a member of the House of Representatives during the period covered by the allegations.

"Iyong ganitong klaseng mga statements na pabagu-bago, hindi po ito makakapasa sa masusing mga pag-aaral at pagsusuri ng korte," she said.

"So, dito pa lamang po ay makikita na natin kung anu-anong klase ang mga kuwento nila para makapanira lamang," Castro added.

Earlier, Sen. Raffy Tulfo also criticized the portrayal of the 18 men as heroes, saying their alleged participation in delivering kickbacks disqualifies them from such recognition.

"I would like to remind my colleagues here in the Senate to please be very careful in calling out some people as bayani, putting them on a pedestal," Tulfo said during Monday's Blue Ribbon Committee hearing chaired by his brother, Sen. Erwin Tulfo.

The controversy stems from allegations made by the 18 former bodyguards regarding the supposed delivery of luggage filled with cash to several public officials, claims that have since drawn scrutiny over inconsistencies and revisions in their sworn statements.