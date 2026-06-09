OVP rolls out food truck for quake frontliners in GenSan rescue ops



The mobile kitchen has been stationed near the collapsed Save More building in Barangay Calumpang, one of the heavily damaged areas in General Santos City, where emergency responders continue round-the-clock operations amid reports of possible trapped individuals under debris.



About 150 frontliners—composed of rescuers, medical personnel, and support staff from multiple government agencies—are deployed in the area, according to the OVP.



The quake caused significant damage to buildings and infrastructure across parts of Southern Mindanao, prompting large-scale emergency response operations and ongoing assessments in affected communities.



Search, rescue, and retrieval operations remain underway at the collapsed structure as authorities work to clear debris and locate possible survivors.



Through its Disaster Operations Center and Southern Mindanao Satellite Office, the OVP said the food truck deployment is intended to provide hot meals to sustain responders operating under hazardous and physically demanding conditions.



“The Office of the Vice President recognizes the dedication and sacrifice of our frontliners who continue to serve under difficult and hazardous conditions,” the agency said.



The OVP said the initiative is part of its ongoing disaster response coordination with local government units and partner agencies, as relief operations continue in quake-hit areas.