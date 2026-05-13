OVP launches relief ops for Mayon eruption evacuees

The agency said the operation is being coordinated with local government units to assist around 70,150 families, or an estimated 286,939 individuals affected by the eruption, which has continued for 66 days.

The scale of the disaster has reached critical levels, with 132 schools impacted and satellite data showing 8,544 hectares of land—an area half the size of Quezon City—blanketed by ashfall.

Mayon remains under Alert Level 3, indicating intensified magmatic unrest.

Residents within an eight-kilometer radius have been advised to maintain vigilance for potential expanded evacuations.