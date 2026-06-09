NYC schools hit by second cyber incident

New York City Public Schools is investigating a malware incident at a Manhattan campus while continuing to respond to the nationwide cyberattack that disrupted the Canvas learning management system used by several schools in the district.

According to a memo sent to the affected school community, officials discovered malware installed on computers in a shared laboratory and immediately removed it. The district is now working with local police to determine the source of the attack. At the same time, seven New York City schools remain affected by the broader Canvas breach, which disrupted access to online tests and grades after hackers infiltrated the platform on 1 May.