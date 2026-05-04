Mayon-affected communities get one-month moratorium from SHFC

The moratorium will cover the period 2 May to 1 June, providing temporary financial relief to families impacted by the volcanic activity. This initiative aims to ease the burden on member-beneficiaries as they recover from the disruption and challenges brought about by the disaster.

SHFC President and CEO Federico Laxa emphasized the agency’s commitment to supporting vulnerable communities during times of crisis.

“In moments like these, our priority is to stand with our communities and provide them with the support they need to recover,” he said. “The moratorium is a small but meaningful step to help ease their financial burden as they focus on their safety and well-being.”

SHFC is closely monitoring the situation in the affected areas and vows to extend futher assistance as needed. It encourages affected member-beneficiaries to coordinate with their assigned account officers for guidance on the moratorium and other related concerns.