Mayon eruption prompts housing loan moratorium

Another attached agency, the National Home Mortgage Finance Corporation, already has an ongoing moratorium for its member-beneficiaries in line with the state of energy emergency declared earlier.

“In line with President Marcos Jr.’s directive to deliver all possible assistance to our fellow Filipinos affected by the eruption, our key shelter agencies will implement a moratorium on monthly housing amortizations,” Aliling said.

The agencies will release detailed guidelines on the coverage, duration, and implementation of the moratorium.

On Sunday, President Marcos ordered a full government response to address the impact of Mayon’s unrest in Albay.

Malacañang said the directive includes the immediate mobilization of key agencies to protect public health, ensure safety, and maintain access to essential services, particularly in the municipalities of Guinobatan and Camalig.

Beyond the payment relief, Aliling directed the DHSUD Regional Office V to closely coordinate with other government agencies, especially the Office of the Civil Defense, to ensure the timely delivery of housing assistance to affected residents.

“The DHSUD is ready to work with other government agencies to maximize assistance for our fellow Filipinos and speed up its delivery to those who need it most,” Aliling said.