NBI relays security threats to Senate - Gatchalian

To ensure security from within the chamber, Gatchalian said he is set to meet with the Senate Executive Committee, including the Office of the Senate Sergeant-at-Arms (OSAA).

"The security and safety of all senators and all Senate employees is paramount. We will make sure that our work environment is safe and secure," Gatchalian said.

Alongside this, Sen. Vicente "Tito" Sotto III revealed he also received the information, saying he overheard the report.

"The threat is a clear and present danger. Serious considerations must be taken," Sotto said.

Sotto also said the threat is very serious, according to intel.