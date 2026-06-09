SUBSCRIBE NOW SUPPORT US
NATION

NBI relays security threats to Senate - Gatchalian

Senator Sherwin "Win" Gatchalian
Senator Sherwin "Win" Gatchalian
Published on

Senator Sherwin Gatchalian on Tuesday said he received information about an alleged security threat in the Senate from Melvin Matibag, director of the National Bureau of Investigation, during Monday’s Senate Blue Ribbon Committee hearing.

Senator Sherwin "Win" Gatchalian
Senate secretary says chamber now 'secure'
Senator Sherwin "Win" Gatchalian
PNP orders full probe into Senate gunfire incident

To ensure security from within the chamber, Gatchalian said he is set to meet with the Senate Executive Committee, including the Office of the Senate Sergeant-at-Arms (OSAA).

"The security and safety of all senators and all Senate employees is paramount. We will make sure that our work environment is safe and secure," Gatchalian said.

Alongside this, Sen. Vicente "Tito" Sotto III revealed he also received the information, saying he overheard the report.

"The threat is a clear and present danger. Serious considerations must be taken," Sotto said.

Sotto also said the threat is very serious, according to intel.

NBI
Senator Sherwin Gatchalian
logo
Daily Tribune
tribune.net.ph