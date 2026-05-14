PNP orders full probe into Senate gunfire incident

“We assure all our kababayan of a thorough, objective, and exhaustive investigation of this incident. Our goal is clear: follow the evidence wherever it leads. We are working closely with the Senate Sergeant-at-Arms to ensure that no stone is left unturned. This is a matter of national security and public trust,” Nartatez said.

Nartatez and Jonvic Remulla personally went to the Senate to assess the situation and meet with Senate officials following instructions from Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to secure everyone inside the Senate and determine the truth behind the incident.

Marcos earlier said the incident was not government-led.

Nartatez directed concerned units to maintain close coordination with the Senate Sergeant-at-Arms and Senate leadership to secure all possible evidence.

The PNP also raised its security posture to the highest alert status following reports of gunfire inside the Senate complex.

Nartatez said police personnel deployed in the area were tasked only to support security operations while authorities conduct the investigation. He emphasized that police officers did not fire any shots during the incident.

“Our personnel are there in a purely supportive and protective capacity, coordinated strictly with the Office of the Senate Sergeant-at-Arms. Their presence is intended to maintain order, secure the perimeter, and ensure the safety of the senators and the staff while the investigation is active. They are not there to interfere with legislative proceedings,” he said.

The National Capital Region Police Office and CIDG were instructed to secure and preserve all available CCTV footage, radio communications, and entry logs that may help establish the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Police investigators are expected to submit an initial report after evidence gathering is completed.

Meanwhile, the Armed Forces of the Philippines clarified the role of Marines seen inside the Senate building.

“The AFP maintains an institutional security detail at vital government installations, facilities, and landmarks. The military personnel seen inside the Senate building are Marine Security and Escort Group personnel detailed at the said institution for perimeter security,” the AFP said in a statement sent to the Daily Tribune.

“The soldiers seen inside the building were called by the OSAA to assist them in securing the facility,” it added.

AFP spokesperson Xerxes Trinidad said the clarification was issued to avoid speculation and prevent further escalation of tension inside the Senate.

The PNP likewise said it maintains institutional security personnel in vital government installations and facilities as part of its public safety and security functions.

“The PSPG personnel deployed in and around the Senate premises form part of the established security contingent tasked to assist in ensuring security, maintaining public order, and supporting coordination with concerned authorities during heightened security situations,” the PNP said in its latest statement.