MMDA declares school perimeters no-parking zones

“School zones are no-parking areas. Parking is not allowed there,” Go said. “Our way of addressing the school opening is to provide continuous mobility for vehicles that should be using the road to speed up travel.”

He also urged school administrators to report illegally parked vehicles obstructing school zones directly to the MMDA through its 24/7 hotline, 136, or via the agency’s official social media accounts.

Citing Republic Act 4136, or the Land Transportation and Traffic Code, Go reminded the public that parking near fire hydrants, pedestrian crossings, and street corners is illegal.

He stressed that public roads must remain clear for motorists, and sidewalks must remain safe and accessible for pedestrians, students and senior citizens.

During the forum, Go also addressed questions regarding his personal future, noting that while he has no immediate plans to run for public office, he is not closing his doors to politics.