Melai appeals for donations after Mindanao quake

“In Jesus Name tanggalin nyu na Lord ang mga aftershocks and sana Lord makabangon ang Mindanao labi na ang Gensan Lord sa paglindol na ito,” Melai wrote.

The comedian-host shared that while she was relieved to learn that her loved ones were unharmed, her thoughts remain with families displaced by the earthquake and those seeking refuge amid continuing aftershocks.

Beyond her prayers, Cantiveros highlighted the growing need for tents and emergency supplies, especially for medical facilities serving affected residents. Her appeal quickly drew support from fans and fellow celebrities, many of whom echoed her call for solidarity and assistance.

As relief efforts continue across the region, Melai’s message serves as a reminder of the resilience of Mindanao communities and the importance of coming together during times of crisis.