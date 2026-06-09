Melai appeals for donations after Mindanao quake

Actress and television host Melai Cantiveros has turned to social media to rally support for families affected by the powerful earthquake that recently struck parts of Mindanao, including her hometown of General Santos City.
In an emotional Facebook post, the Kapamilya star expressed gratitude that her family remained safe while offering prayers for those still dealing with the aftermath of the disaster. She also called on the public to extend assistance to affected communities, particularly hospitals that urgently need temporary shelter facilities.
“In Jesus Name tanggalin nyu na Lord ang mga aftershocks and sana Lord makabangon ang Mindanao labi na ang Gensan Lord sa paglindol na ito,” Melai wrote.
The comedian-host shared that while she was relieved to learn that her loved ones were unharmed, her thoughts remain with families displaced by the earthquake and those seeking refuge amid continuing aftershocks.
Beyond her prayers, Cantiveros highlighted the growing need for tents and emergency supplies, especially for medical facilities serving affected residents. Her appeal quickly drew support from fans and fellow celebrities, many of whom echoed her call for solidarity and assistance.
As relief efforts continue across the region, Melai’s message serves as a reminder of the resilience of Mindanao communities and the importance of coming together during times of crisis.