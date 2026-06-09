Maya lets cardholders split purchases into mini payments

The feature enables cardholders to split eligible posted purchases into three-, six-, nine-, or 12-month payment terms at a fixed one percent monthly interest rate, regardless of the chosen term. Unlike traditional installment programs tied to partner merchants or promotional periods, Mini Payments lets users convert purchases after they have already been made.

Customers can combine multiple eligible transactions to meet the minimum amount required for each plan: ₱3,000 for three months, ₱6,000 for six months, ₱9,000 for nine months, and ₱12,000 for 12 months. Approval can be completed within 24 hours, with payment schedules, monthly dues, and remaining balances accessible through the Maya app.

For a limited time, Mini Payments created until 30 September 2026 will have zero processing fees. Users can activate the feature by selecting an eligible posted transaction in the app, choosing a preferred payment term, reviewing the monthly payment breakdown and total interest, and confirming the request.

According to Maya, the feature is designed to help cardholders better align larger purchases with their budgets and cash flow while providing greater flexibility in managing expenses.