Pay Maya anywhere

The partnership aims to make home internet reloads more accessible and convenient for Filipino households, particularly those relying on prepaid connectivity for work, school and entertainment.

Under the setup, users can purchase prepaid fiber loads by opening the Maya app, selecting the “Shop” tile, choosing “Broadband,” selecting PLDT Home Fiber Prepaid, and entering their account number before completing payment. Once the transaction is successful, the prepaid load is credited instantly to the customer’s account.

For consumers who prefer in-person transactions, Maya Business Centers can also process reloads, extending internet payment services to community-based retailers and small businesses.

According to Maya, the initiative also creates additional earning opportunities for neighborhood retailers operating Maya Business Centers.

“Digital payments play an important role in expanding access to essential services,” said Renan Santiago, head of retail and MSME at Maya Business.