Maya processes P24B for Pag-IBIG

Digital financial services platform Maya processed more than P24 billion worth of transactions for the Pag-IBIG Fund in 2025, helping drive the growth of online government payments through the agency’s Virtual Pag-IBIG platform.
Maya said it handled over 3.5 million Pag-IBIG transactions last year, marking nearly 20 percent growth in transaction volume and more than 38 percent growth in transaction value compared to 2024. The performance earned the company recognition as a Top Collecting Partner of the Pag-IBIG Fund for the third consecutive year.
Through Maya’s payment infrastructure, Pag-IBIG members can pay savings contributions and loan obligations online, reducing the need for in-person transactions and improving access to government services.
The digital payments growth coincides with the continued expansion of Virtual Pag-IBIG, the agency’s online platform launched in 2022. As of 2025, the platform had recorded more than 13.81 million downloads, allowing members to manage contributions, apply for housing loans and access support services remotely.
Pag-IBIG Fund reported collecting P160.41 billion in membership savings in 2025 and releasing P140.54 billion in housing loans that benefited more than 90,000 Filipino families. The agency also declared a record P64.34 billion in dividends, the highest payout in its 45-year history.
Pag-IBIG Fund chief executive officer Marilene Acosta said Virtual Pag-IBIG continues to play an important role in making services more accessible as more members shift to digital channels. She added that partnerships with platforms such as Maya help the agency serve members, including overseas Filipinos, more efficiently.
Maya Group president and co-founder Shailesh Baidwan said the partnership allows Pag-IBIG members to conveniently manage housing contributions and payments online while also accessing savings programs such as MP2 through digital channels.
Maya said its payment infrastructure supports government agencies, enterprises and small businesses by enabling digital collections across online and physical channels, contributing to broader efforts to expand access to financial services in the country.