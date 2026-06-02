Maya processes P24B for Pag-IBIG

Digital financial services platform Maya processed more than P24 billion worth of transactions for the Pag-IBIG Fund in 2025, helping drive the growth of online government payments through the agency’s Virtual Pag-IBIG platform.

Maya said it handled over 3.5 million Pag-IBIG transactions last year, marking nearly 20 percent growth in transaction volume and more than 38 percent growth in transaction value compared to 2024. The performance earned the company recognition as a Top Collecting Partner of the Pag-IBIG Fund for the third consecutive year.

Through Maya’s payment infrastructure, Pag-IBIG members can pay savings contributions and loan obligations online, reducing the need for in-person transactions and improving access to government services.