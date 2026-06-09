Iranian diplomat signals new Hormuz fee system

Jalali said the proposed arrangement would treat passage through the strait as a paid service, with discussions ongoing between Tehran and Muscat on possible fee structures for ships using the strategic waterway.

The Strait of Hormuz, which accounts for about one-fifth of global seaborne oil flows, has seen traffic plunge sharply since the escalation of the US-Israeli conflict in early 2026. Vessel movements are estimated to have dropped by 90 to 95 percent, disrupting global energy logistics and tightening supply chains.

The idea of imposing transit charges has drawn resistance from the United States, European countries, and Gulf states, which insist that the waterway must remain open and toll-free under established international maritime rules.

Jalali also reiterated Tehran’s position that European states are not part of negotiations between Iran and the United States, underscoring ongoing diplomatic divisions surrounding the conflict.

Oman, which shares oversight of the strait and often acts as a neutral mediator in regional disputes, has expressed opposition to any toll system and reaffirmed its commitment to freedom of navigation in line with international law.

Despite this stance, Muscat continues to engage Tehran in broader discussions on the future management of the strait, with any framework expected to be aligned with international maritime standards and subject to global oversight mechanisms.

The Strait of Hormuz remains a vital corridor for global energy shipments, and any change in its operating regime is expected to have significant implications for oil markets, freight costs, and international trade stability.