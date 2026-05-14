Anchored vessel ‘taken’ from UAE coast

Several ships have been attacked in or near the key waterway as Iran and the United States push on with rival blockades.

Iran has largely blocked shipping through the Strait of Hormuz — which normally carries one fifth of the world’s oil and LNG shipments — since the outbreak of war with the United States and Israel on 28 February.

The US has imposed its own naval blockade on Iranian ports despite a fragile ceasefire in place since 8 April.

On Sunday, South Korea said a cargo ship had been struck by unidentified aircraft in Hormuz, while Qatar said a freighter arriving in the country’s waters from Abu Dhabi was hit by a drone.