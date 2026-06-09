ICC prosecutor suspended amid misconduct probe

The International Criminal Court (ICC) chief prosecutor Karim Khan has been suspended pending a vote by members, following the allegation of sexual abuse against a member.
The governing body’s court has ruled Khan’s case following the accusation of non-consensual sexual interactions with a lawyer in office.
The Bureau of the Assembly of State Parties said in a statement on Monday, will refer Khan’s case to a special session by the 125 member states for disciplinary proceedings.
In May 2025, Khan took a leave of absence to the allegations he always denies.
He was removed as the one of the prosecutors to plead in the ICC’s most high-profile against former president Rodrigo Duterte