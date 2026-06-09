Gregorio tells Alas: Focus on flag, country

CANDON CITY — Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) chairman Patrick “Pato” Gregorio urged Alas Pilipinas to stay locked in on the Asian Volleyball Confederation (AVC) Women’s Cup campaign and shut out the turmoil in the national federation and set aside club loyalties.

“There is a time for commercial volleyball and there is a time for the national team. If we’re talking about Alas, we should always team up and stay together,” Gregorio said during a ceremonial dinner tendered by the PSC and Candon City Mayor on Monday at the Hotel Van Gogh II.