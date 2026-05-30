POC General Assembly to suspend PNVF

“The POC will abide by the decision of the IF (international federation),” Tolentino said. “It’s their internal rules, but the POC will always be for the welfare of the athletes, their developmental program and the Olympic movement.”

The International Volleyball Federation (FIVB) announced the suspension of PNVF Friday evening after “serious governance concerns and multiple purported violations of the FIVB Code of Ethics.”

To ease worries, FIVB crafted an Ad Hoc committee to “ensure stability and proper governance during this suspension” and to “temporarily oversee the affairs of the PNVF in accordance with the FIVB General Regulations.”

However, Tolentino assured that they will be the domestic affairs for the continuous operations of the office.

Prior to these suspensions, the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) froze the federation's funds due to “apparent absence of legitimate national team participation” in the 2026 AVC Women's Volleyball Cup, slated on 6-14 June 2026 at Candon City, Ilocos Sur.

Alas Pilipinas women mainstays two-time AVC Women’s Cup Best Setter Jia De Guzman, Bella Belen, Maddie Madayag, Vanie Gandler, Justine Jazareno, and Eya Laure begged off from playing.

Fresh from the UAAP championship, the troika of Angel Canino, Shevana Laput and Amie Provido also declined the opportunity, alongside Adamson star and UAAP Season 88 MVP Shaina Nitura.

The new lineup is fronted by veterans Alyssa Valdez, Ara Galang, Alyssa Eroa, Ces Molina and Royse Tubino.

Young guns also joined the mix with four-time UAAP best middle blocker Niña Ytang, Jazlyn Ellarina, Clarisse Loresco, Lhouriz Tuddao present in the list.

Tonyboy Liao was named as PNVF's new president last November 2025 after the ousting of its longtime leader Ramon “Tats” Suzara.