DOTr targets GenSan airport reopening next week

Acting Transportation Secretary Giovanni Lopez said Tuesday he ordered the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) to fast-track repairs to the airport’s passenger terminal building while ensuring all structures are safe for passengers and employees.

Lopez observed damaged and collapsed ceiling sections, cracks in terminal walls, broken glass in the control tower, and issues affecting the airport’s electrical systems.

He directed CAAP to immediately conduct structural assessments, rehabilitate damaged facilities, and restore critical airport infrastructure.

“I’m giving CAAP and our personnel here one week to repair part of the facility so we can resume commercial operations in General Santos City,” Lopez said.

The airport has already reopened to military, humanitarian, government, relief, and cargo flights to facilitate the delivery of aid and support ongoing disaster response efforts in areas affected by the earthquake.

In preparations for restoring commercial services, CAAP was also instructed to ensure the airport’s control tower is fully operational and capable of safely managing aircraft and passenger movements.

Meanwhile, the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board has been directed to issue special permits to bus operators serving routes between Davao Airport and General Santos City to assist affected passengers while commercial flights remain suspended.