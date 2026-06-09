FIRB welcomes approval of 2026 SIPP

“The approval of the 2026 SIPP marks a decisive step in the government’s strategy to make the Philippines a more attractive destination for investments,” FIRB Chairman and Finance Secretary Frederick Go said.

The approval was formalized through Memorandum Order No. 47, which directs government agencies to issue the necessary regulations for the coordinated implementation of the investment plan.

The SIPP serves as the government’s blueprint for identifying priority economic activities eligible for fiscal incentives under the CREATE and CREATE MORE laws. While retaining the employment-generation and investment objectives of the 2022 SIPP, the updated version places greater emphasis on high-value projects driven by advanced technologies and the digital economy.

Priority sectors include clean energy, digital infrastructure, advanced manufacturing, agribusiness, and logistics. The 2026 SIPP also highlights emerging growth areas such as cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, and data center infrastructure.

“These efforts are directed toward priority sectors such as clean energy, digital infrastructure, advanced manufacturing, agribusiness, and logistics. Well-designed incentives move capital, build industries, and expand opportunities for Filipinos,” Go said.

The FIRB, the inter-agency body responsible for overseeing the grant and administration of tax incentives, said it remains committed to ensuring the efficient and transparent implementation of fiscal incentives and supporting qualified investment projects under the new framework.