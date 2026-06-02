Marcos approves SIPP 2026 to guide investment incentives

The Board of Investments (BOI) announced Tuesday that the President approved the plan on 21 May, with the document subsequently published in the Official Gazette.

Developed by the Department of Trade and Industry and the BOI, the SIPP serves as the government's blueprint for granting fiscal and non-fiscal incentives to strategic industries aligned with national development goals.

The BOI said the plan incorporates recommendations approved under Fiscal Incentives Review Board Resolution No. 015-025 and was endorsed through BOI Board Resolution No. 10-03 dated 10 April 2026.

The SIPP 2026 is aligned with major government development frameworks, including AmBisyon Natin 2040, PAGTANAW 2050, the Trabaho Para sa Bayan Plan and the Philippine Development Plan 2023-2028.

Under the updated framework, priority will be given to projects and activities that generate employment, address market gaps in essential goods and services, promote innovation and value creation, support critical industries and develop sectors with emerging comparative advantages.

The plan also establishes criteria for determining which projects qualify for incentives under various investment tiers.

In Memorandum Order No. 47, Marcos directed all government agencies to issue the necessary regulations to ensure synchronized and integrated implementation of the SIPP.

“Upon the effectiveness of the 2026 SIPP, all concerned government agencies are enjoined to issue the necessary regulations to ensure its implementation in a synchronized and integrated manner,” the memorandum stated.

The order also directs investment promotion agencies to facilitate and expedite the establishment of registered projects through one-stop action centers and coordination with local government units and national agencies.

Local governments and government offices were likewise instructed to comply with Republic Act No. 11032, or the Ease of Doing Business and Efficient Government Service Delivery Act of 2018, particularly in processing permits, licenses and other requirements.

The memorandum will take effect 15 days after publication in a newspaper of general circulation or in the Official Gazette, in accordance with the National Internal Revenue Code.