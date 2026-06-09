Eunice Deza secures Top 3 finish at Top Model of the World

The Philippines once again made its presence felt on the international stage as Eunice Deza secured the 2nd Runner-Up position at the prestigious Top Model of the World 2026 competition.
Throughout the pageant, Deza impressed judges with her elegance, confidence, and strong runway performance, earning a spot among the competition’s top finishers. Her achievement adds another milestone to the country’s growing success in international modeling and beauty competitions.
Colombia’s Katherine Castaño claimed the title, while Puerto Rico’s Angelis Sanchez finished as 1st Runner-Up. Deza completed the Top 3, proudly carrying the Philippine flag among the world’s best models.
Her remarkable performance has drawn praise from pageant supporters and industry insiders, who commended her dedication and commitment to representing the country on the global stage.
With another international podium finish, Deza continues to prove that Filipino beauty, talent, and determination remain a force to be reckoned with worldwide.