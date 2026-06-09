Empoy Marquez recalls surprise P1-million bonus after ‘Kita Kita’

When asked if the rumors were true, Empoy answered with a straightforward, “Oo.”

According to the comedian, the bonus came after Alessandra jokingly brought up the idea to producer Piolo Pascual.

“Sabi ni Alessandra, ‘Baka naman tig one million lang,’” Empoy recalled.

What initially seemed like a playful remark turned out to be a reality just days later.

“Tapos after three days sa bangko namin, nung pag-withdraw ko, bakit may extra one million,” he shared, drawing laughs from the hosts.

Kita Kita became one of the most successful independent Filipino films of its generation, turning Empoy and Alessandra into one of the country’s most unlikely yet beloved screen pairings. The film’s popularity not only elevated Empoy’s status as a leading man but also brought rewards he never expected.

For the comedian, the surprise bonus remains one of the most unforgettable reminders of how a project he never imagined would become a phenomenon ended up changing his career—and his bank account—in a big way.