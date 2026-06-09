Elementary school principal found slain

Following a hot-pursuit operation, provincial police arrested two suspects — identified as cousins aged 22 and 18 — in the neighboring town of Santa Rita. Authorities recovered Pardilan’s motorcycle, which the suspects allegedly used as a getaway vehicle.

Police Col. Ernesto Macasil, the Eastern Samar provincial director, said the two suspects admitted involvement in the killing. Initial investigation points to a robbery or money-related motive, though the investigation remains ongoing.

The Department of Education’s Eastern Visayas regional office (DepEd-8) issued a statement Tuesday strongly condemning the violence and expressing condolences to Pardilan’s family and students.

“Mr. Pardilan dedicated his life to the noble profession of educating and guiding young learners, and his contributions to the school and community will always be remembered,” the regional office said.

“We stand firm in our commitment to uphold a culture of peace, respect, and protection for all members of the education community,” it added.

Local education officials are coordinating with law enforcement to assist in the investigation while appealing to the public to respect the privacy of the grieving family.